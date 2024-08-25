Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 17,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 267,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,615,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

