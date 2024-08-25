Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
NYSE CPRI opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
