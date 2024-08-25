Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

CPRI stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

