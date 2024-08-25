Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.00

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.70), with a volume of 754205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.20 ($1.69).
CARD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.00) price target for the company.
In other news, insider Matthias Seeger acquired 39,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($48,930.56). In other Card Factory news, insider Matthias Seeger acquired 39,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($48,930.56). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 92,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £89,599.87 ($116,423.95). Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
