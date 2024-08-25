CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.88

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 73461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,994 shares of company stock worth $2,396,053. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.