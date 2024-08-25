Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $31,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $27,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $31,192,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

