Carole Campbell Sells 8,070 Shares of Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider Carole Campbell sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.25), for a total transaction of A$86,647.59 ($58,545.67).
Amotiv Price Performance
Amotiv Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.
Amotiv Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amotiv
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.