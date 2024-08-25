Carole Campbell Sells 8,070 Shares of Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider Carole Campbell sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.25), for a total transaction of A$86,647.59 ($58,545.67).

Amotiv Price Performance

Get Amotiv alerts:

Amotiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Amotiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.