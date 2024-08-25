Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.