Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 0.3%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.22 and last traded at $157.30. 751,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,339,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Carvana Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $15,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,224,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $15,551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,224,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,596,236 shares of company stock worth $330,011,885. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

