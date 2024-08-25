Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.54 and last traded at $155.90. Approximately 905,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,323,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.02.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.
In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $15,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,224,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $15,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,224,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596,236 shares of company stock valued at $330,011,885 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
