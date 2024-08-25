Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 37.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Catalent by 26.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

