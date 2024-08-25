CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $115.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.56 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

