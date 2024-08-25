CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.04

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.04 and last traded at $115.76, with a volume of 162980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Natixis increased its stake in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

