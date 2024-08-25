CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,915,603 shares of company stock worth $761,298,064. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after buying an additional 6,921,161 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after buying an additional 3,809,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after buying an additional 857,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

