Cee Holdings Trust Buys 37,477 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 37,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,347.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,704,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,351.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 1,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 14,142 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $15,273.36.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 965 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,061.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $9,786.05.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 45,616 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,143.20.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 248 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust bought 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $95,457.60.

On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15.

System1 Stock Performance

SST opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.35. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

System1 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in System1 stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

