Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.