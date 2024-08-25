Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $64.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.