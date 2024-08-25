Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) & Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Celtic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.11 billion 0.07 -$35.40 million ($0.05) -28.40 Celtic N/A N/A N/A $0.09 31.98

Celtic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alliance Entertainment. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celtic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment -0.23% -3.08% -0.67% Celtic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Celtic shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and Celtic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celtic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.54%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Celtic.

Summary

Celtic beats Alliance Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

