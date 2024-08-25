Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 232.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

