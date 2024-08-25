Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 82,675 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

