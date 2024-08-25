Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.50

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 38104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 362,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

