Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Central Valley Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

