Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Analysts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

CTRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

In related news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $2,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $33,619,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000.

Centuri Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Centuri has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

