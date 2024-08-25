Chad Verbowski Sells 13,540 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $293,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 496,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,770,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12.

Confluent Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Confluent by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Confluent by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

