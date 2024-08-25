China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (CARCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

