China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (CARCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.58.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile
