Christine McLoughlin Purchases 250 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Christine McLoughlin acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$305.57 ($206.46) per share, with a total value of A$76,392.00 ($51,616.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

