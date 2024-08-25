Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $416,229.10 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CSCO stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 928,841 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

