Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 199,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.