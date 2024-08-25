Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $245.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $247.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.