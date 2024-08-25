Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.65

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $246.65 and last traded at $245.07, with a volume of 18974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.64.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $6,213,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

