Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 251.52%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

