Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

