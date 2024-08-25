Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 1,915,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,855,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

