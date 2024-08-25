CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.36. Approximately 218,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,315,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

