CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CNF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $67.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

