CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNFinance Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of CNF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $67.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
CNFinance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.