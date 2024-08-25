Co. Ltd. Zuu Acquires 8,399 Shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $88,273.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,423,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,963,276.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 12 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $150.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 15,509 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,617.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,404 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,252.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 4,342 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,446.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,861.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300.00.

PTWO stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO ) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

