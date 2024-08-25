Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.00

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 18450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $711.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

