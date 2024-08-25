Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 175.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.