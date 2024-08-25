Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 175.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

