Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 876,326 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 735,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,588 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.61 per share, with a total value of $526,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,811.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

