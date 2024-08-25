Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.28

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 35201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365 over the last 90 days. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.