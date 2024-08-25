Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 605.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

