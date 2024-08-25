Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $6,982,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

