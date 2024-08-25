Commercial National Financial Co. (CEFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CEFC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

