Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 894 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 359,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,309,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 153,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 4,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.13.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

