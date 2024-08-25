Comparing Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cool pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Excelerate Energy pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cool and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Cool.

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cool has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Excelerate Energy 2.60% 1.66% 1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Excelerate Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $350.47 million 1.32 $174.73 million $1.86 6.24 Excelerate Energy $898.98 million 2.34 $30.41 million $1.01 19.43

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excelerate Energy. Cool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Cool on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

