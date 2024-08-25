Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 9.6% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.14. 5,597,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 4,419,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Get Compass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.