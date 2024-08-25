Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,413,106.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $11,413,106.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 204,495,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,131,945.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 1,044,200 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $11,444,432.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 573,453 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 981,898 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74.

On Friday, August 9th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

