Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $83,814.88 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $35.22.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.