Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $83,814.88 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $35.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

