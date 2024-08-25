Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

