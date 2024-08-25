Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium
Constellium Trading Up 4.0 %
Constellium stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellium
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.