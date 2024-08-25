Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12,970.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,469 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after buying an additional 970,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $18,845,000. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,598,000 after acquiring an additional 504,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

